On July 21, a letter was published from a writer who restated the tired, old position that she should be allowed to decide whether she would wear a mask as part of the nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 (“Don't force all to wear masks”).

How many times is it necessary to explain to people that wearing a mask is not for the protection of the wearer? It is for the protection of other people who would be targets of the virus-contaminated droplets that are expelled by each of us as we talk, cough, sneeze or otherwise exhale from our mouth and nose.

While you can create reasons why you should have the option of wearing a mask, you do not have the right to endanger the people around you by refusing to take the simple precautions that will help make you less dangerous to them.

Them, not you!

The letter writer needs to stop focusing on what satisfies her as an individual and pay more attention to what she can do as part of society to help everyone get out of this pandemic mess!

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township