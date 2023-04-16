If you’re a fan of the TV series “Yellowstone,” you know that the fictitious character named John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is a powerful Montana rancher trying desperately to preserve the cowboy way of life. He and his fellow wranglers do whatever it takes to keep intruders from taking even a single inch from his vast land holdings. Dutton and his crew often deploy the weapons of war to remove their enemies.

In the United States we are now all living the cowboy culture. Welcome to the new Wild West.

In many states, despite the rise in gun violence and the majority of Americans wanting more commonsense gun control, GOP-controlled legislatures and GOP governors are doing just the opposite. They pass laws that relax gun laws and make it even easier to obtain and use guns.

How does this make us safer? It doesn’t.

Gun violence has invaded every aspect of our lives: our schools, places of worship, malls, parades, streets, workplaces and especially our homes.

Where are we safe? Nowhere, it seems.

If you own a gun, the chances that gun violence will occur in your home increase “significantly,” according to a 2020 study by Stanford Medicine. It concluded that residents who don’t own a handgun but live with someone who does are significantly more likely to die by homicide compared with those in gun-free homes. And 84% of those who died by such violence were women.

So what options do we have? We could perhaps barricade ourselves inside our gun-free homes. Install bulletproof windows. Home-school our kids all the way through college. And then have everyone work from home. Have all of your food delivered and never leave the house!

Or, an even-better option: Write to your representatives, imploring them to act. And if they don’t do the right thing, vote them out!

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township