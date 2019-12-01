Halloween 2019. News Item: Tweeting that an impeachment inquiry is the “Greatest Witch Hunt in American History” qualifies as sufficient grounds for impeachment.
All American presidents are sworn to uphold the Constitution. The Constitution provides for the congressional procedure of impeachment. Ipso facto, to attack and undermine the exercise thereof is a flagrant violation of the oath of office. To malign fundamental democratic institutions with such hostility clearly constitutes an impeachable offense. Where are the witches in this instance? Who is casting a spell upon whom?
All Saints Day 2019. News Item: All is well in “Make America great again,” for the witches have been accordingly exorcized.
Witches are known by whether they sink or swim in the waters of sincerity. Disingenuous contrivances of exculpation will bear no weight of testimony. Allegations without substance will not float. Meticulous connection of credible evidence will submerge the most sinister of conspiracies. Alas, in either case, a witch must die.
Thanksgiving 2019. News Item: Come, you thankful people, come, for you alone can preserve the gift of democracy.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown