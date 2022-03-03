In “GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, Dave McCormick makes stop in Columbia Borough,” which appeared on LancasterOnline on Feb. 23 and in LNP on Feb. 24, it was reported that McCormick, if elected, would “immediately restart building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border” and “remove Jay Powell as the head of the Federal Reserve.”

Because politicians are known for hyperbole, exaggeration and, at times, outright false claims, perhaps the reporter should have contextualized these claims for readers by further emphasizing that McCormick is running for the U.S. Senate, where he would have no authority to do either thing. Such outlandish statements should not go unchecked by the Fourth Estate.

John Caruthers

Lancaster Township