I have been a registered Republican since I became eligible to vote in 1963. I have voted in every election since then. I found that what makes America great is the ability to select the candidate of our choice, regardless of party affiliation.

We elect our government representatives with the expectation that they will also make choices regardless of political affiliation.

It was very disappointing, but anticipated, that most Republican senators would vote along party lines at the impeachment trial, keeping an eye toward maintaining votes from former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

I will remain registered as a Republican and continue to vote in every election for the candidate of my choice.

And for those Republicans at the congressional and state levels who chose to accept the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as acceptable, I choose not to support your reelection bids. To express a familiar phrase, “You’re fired.”

Bill Dodds

Paradise Township