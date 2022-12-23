Up, up and away. No, it’s not Santa’s sleigh, but the West Donegal Township annual trash bill rate. The increase is on the order of 50%, compared to the past three years.

The fee increase is actually much greater, because, instead of the two large trash containers permissible under the old contract, Republic only provides one container. Tags must be purchased for trash bags that do not fit in the single container. The price of these tags has not yet been divulged in communications from the township and Republic.

But residents can take heart in the “fact” that Republic does not intend to make a profit! According to the Dec. 9 township newsletter, 70% of the fee represents collection costs. Another 28.6% represents the tipping fee paid to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

If you are keeping score, that is 98.6%. And the remaining 1.4% is the cost to administer the program, do billing and manage collections. I’ve done the math over and over, and there is no “profit” projected.

Now, if you believe that Republic is a “nonprofit trash collector,” then I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

William L. Bauer III

West Donegal Township