While reading Clarissa Kenyon’s op-ed in the June 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline supporting Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees (“Vaccination policy shows leadership, regard for public”), I recalled March 1979, when Lancaster County faced the danger of a possible catastrophic meltdown at Three Mile Island.

As a young registered nurse, I stood by a window in Lancaster General Hospital, looking out over Lancaster city. I knew my duty was to stay with my patients and to help with their possible evacuation before I would be able to leave. I wondered where my family would go and knew that I would not be with them through this harrowing time.

The accident at TMI was indeed harrowing. Lancaster and surrounding counties might have been uninhabitable for years, if the worst had happened. The state and county were hurriedly making plans to evacuate the area, while many residents were already starting to leave. Medical personnel at LGH were supposed to be evacuated last —prioritizing patient safety above our own.

As Kenyon wrote, “As health workers, we have the responsibility … to do what we always do — put ourselves between our patients and the things that harm their health.”

That is what we did in 1979. That is what LG Health is asking its workers to do now, during this pandemic.

I stand with LG Health’s commitment to patient safety and support its vaccine policy for COVID-19. That is who we are, and this is what we do.

Jill Miller, RN, BSN

Lancaster Township