When I was a child, my parents took me to the doctor for my vaccination against smallpox. My parents believed the science, as did the vast majority of Americans. As a consequence, smallpox has virtually disappeared, as has polio, which we also were inoculated against.

The COVID-19 vaccines are among the most tested vaccines ever created. Doctors upon doctors and scientists upon scientists have told us that the vaccine is safe and necessary for all, beginning at age 12.

Sadly, we have made the approach to this pandemic political. Rather than listening to the scientists and doctors, many rely on Facebook posts and politicians, without any thought as to the qualifications of these online messages and politicians. How dumb can we be?

I believe it is time for insurance companies, employers and businesses to step up to make the necessary decisions. No vaccine equals no insurance coverage if you contract the virus.

It doesn’t seem right to me that you can refuse the vaccine, but expect your insurance company to pay out for your health care when you are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

No vaccine means no work for those who refuse — and please don’t scream about your “rights.” The owners of businesses that employ workers also have “rights,” including requiring their employees to be vaccinated. A business should have the right to demand proof of vaccination before allowing customers to enter.

Some of us love our “rights” without any of the “responsibilities.”

Tim Mackey

Lancaster