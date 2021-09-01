I believe that all local school districts should be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, staff and eligible students. For teachers and staff, not having a vaccine mandate creates a hazardous workplace. There is no acceptable excuse for potentially exposing students to this disease.

Local school boards’ mask-optional policies (formulated before the announcement of a statewide masking mandate Tuesday) were an ill-informed, unacceptable and even cowardly response to this very serious community health issue. Expecting the unvaccinated to voluntarily cooperate with mask-optional policies for themselves and their children attending local schools was absurd.

Larry Berger

Manheim Township