I read the headline of one of the Nov. 16 letters — “Tyranny continues in Pennsylvania” — and I was duly alarmed. What sort of tyranny could this be? Were people being kidnapped and sold into indentured servitude? Were election results being summarily thrown out? Were we being systematically robbed of our homes and livelihoods?

No, it turns out the letter writer believes it is tyranny for Gov. Tom Wolf’s “edict” to stay in place: the requirement to continue wearing masks in schools to help stem the spread of a deadly disease that has so far killed more than 766,000 Americans.

I was still scratching my head to figure out how a public health matter could be seen as tyrannical until I was reminded of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s use of the term in July. In characterizing a vaccination mandate as something people will have to accept whether they like it or not, Perry’s commitment to the health of his constituents was summed up by his statement, “You want to know the definition of tyranny? That’s the definition of tyranny.”

No wonder the letter writer was confused. The only thing I believe is tyrannical here is that Pennsylvanians are forced to accept the nonleadership of feckless, spineless and gutless members of a so-called “Freedom Caucus.” In this case, it’s a caucus that aims to protect our freedom to end our lives on a ventilator.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster