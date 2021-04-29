I have become hypersensitive to the use of racial descriptions in this newspaper (and other news media) because I am hypersensitive to the use of language to manipulate. Thank you, George Orwell.

We read for the 780th time that Derek Chauvin is white and George Floyd is Black (note the capitalization). But, judging by what one reads in the paper, Julie Eberly’s alleged murderer is colorless. Now we know his complexion. Shall we condemn other men who share his hue? Of course not.

Labeling Chauvin as white implies that his motive for killing Floyd was race. This never came up in the trial. We may never know what Chauvin was thinking as he knelt on the dying Floyd. Did the jury reach this particular verdict because of Chauvin’s actions, or to atone for the crimes of other people who share his complexion? Would the jury have decided differently if there had not been threats of burning down Minneapolis?

In other cases: Six of the eight victims in the March shootings at Atlanta-area spas were Asian. What about the other two victims? Since they don’t fit the narrative, apparently, they don’t exist. Several of the recent atrocious attacks on Asians appear to be perpetrated by people devoid of color (in print) despite videos in color.

I suggest that people be identified by their skin color only when there is an honest reason to do so, and not selectively as a means to brainwash.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster