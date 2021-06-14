So the government has essentially finally told us what some of us already knew: that alien spacecraft are here.

Who knows what else they really know? One former Air Force officer estimated that UFO technology is 100 to 1,000 years more advanced than we are. So if we tried to defend ourselves against them, we couldn’t.

It’s possible that they are observing us. And just what are they seeing? A warring planet. We’ve been fighting wars for centuries — wars over land, religion and race.

Look at the racial strife in this country. As a person of African, Asian, European and American descent, it saddens me to see this. Several hundred years from now, most people will likely be like me. There will always be white, Black, Asian people, etc. But most people in the future will be a combination of all of them. Then we will be OK.

What can we do now? We can pray to God for help.

About God: Years ago, a rabbi in Israel said, essentially, “God is not a being, God is a positive energy force in our universe.” And physicist/inventor Nikola Tesla is claimed to have said, “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

Energy saturates our universe. Ironically, in the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” when the mothership descends, it plays a combination of sound, frequency and vibration. Could they be right? Could this be what the aliens are waiting for? For us to be ready for the next step to a higher understanding of the universe?

This is food for thought. Think about it.

Cynthia VanWhervin Kaplan

Manheim