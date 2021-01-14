My favorite documentary is Ken Burns’ “The Civil War.” I’ve watched all 12 hours several times. A favorite scene is when the veterans reunite at Gettysburg 50 years after the end of the war and shake hands across a farm wall that had separated them all those years before. It had taken them 50 years to recognize their shared ideals.

Joe Biden supporters and Donald Trump supporters can skip the war and shake hands right now. The first ideal we have to recognize we share, though, is the truth. And if I’m being truthful, I don’t know how we get there.

Ben Kreider

Lancaster