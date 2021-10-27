From an early age, children are taught by their parents what is true and what is false.

It seems to me that Americans need to get back to telling the truth and speaking up when blatant lies are being disseminated.

What follows are a few of these truths:

— Joe Biden had more votes than Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Biden won the Electoral College tally and is our president. Trump lost.

— The vaccines against COVID-19 are safe. They are meant to help prevent you from contracting the virus or suffering from its most serious symptoms if you do contract it. Every day, people (mostly those who are unvaccinated) are dying agonizing deaths from COVID-19.

— Wearing masks works to slow the spread of the virus.

— Our planet is suffering from the consequences of climate change. I believe we have a chance to reverse some of these effects by supporting the Build Back Better proposal being debated in Congress.

Elections are around the corner. As citizens, we have an opportunity to vote for truth-tellers. There was an old radio and television game show titled "Truth or Consequences." Will we tell the truth — or suffer the consequences?

Mary Ann Hicks

Warwick Township