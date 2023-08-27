Nearing 85 years, I’ve lived through many presidential elections. There were some disappointments but, until the 2020 election, we always accepted the outcome.

I concede that Donald Trump had every right to initially question the outcome, but after being told time and again that there was no fraud — including many times by people he appointed — Trump continued to lie and then tried to alter the outcome.

If we had relied on the actual people’s votes — the national popular vote — none of this would have even been a possibility. President Joe Biden received 7 million more votes than Trump.

Now Trump is claiming there was election interference, but that’s exactly what he did with his 2016 election victory against Hillary Clinton, and she didn’t have anything near his level of offenses.

Clinton had 2.8 million more votes than Trump in the 2016 popular vote. But ending the Electoral College will never happen and we all know why.

We’ll never know what kind of president Hillary Clinton would have been but one thing is certain — there never would have been a day like Jan. 6, 2021!

There are many Republicans who want to be the next president, but most are so afraid of Trump that few have the guts to condemn his behavior. I find it hard to understand how many people think Trump did nothing wrong but would condemn a neighbor for the same offenses.

There are minimum age requirements to be president or a member of Congress. There should also be a mandatory retirement age, including for U.S. Supreme Court justices. And when a justice dies or retires, the seat should be filled immediately, no matter which party is in the White House.

Jackie Arndt

Rapho Township