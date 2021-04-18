Regarding the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline April 11 letter “Frustrated with Postal Service”:

In 2006, the Republican-controlled Congress passed a law that requires pre-funding of decades worth of health benefits for U.S. Postal Service retirees, amounting to an obligation in the billions.

This is, in my view, an insurmountable burden. The Postal Service could be profitable, but this pre-funding issue essentially ensures its unprofitability and, in my view, assists in some Republicans’ long-term plan to privatize mail service to lucrative, nonrural areas.

Former President Donald Trump packed the U.S. Postal Service board of governors with associates who then approved Louis DeJoy — a major donor to Trump and the GOP — as the U.S. postmaster.

In my view, the Postal Service became another previously nonpartisan agency corrupted, broken and gutted by Trump and his infantile jealousy over postal rates for Amazon packages and hatred of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos (who also owns The Washington Post).

I believe that DeJoy’s mission is to slowly corrupt and break the Postal Service. But whistleblowers have sent videos documenting the destruction, dismantling and sale of multimillion-dollar postal equipment. More mail is being sorted by hand, and thousands of packages and letters are being strewn everywhere and undelivered. Some overtime shifts have been eliminated.

During the pandemic, many voters had the option of mail-in ballots. Trump at one point told his supporters not to vote by mail. I believe that DeJoy contaminated our trusted mail delivery, including ballots. Now, Trump is still lying about mail-in ballots. His seeming scheme to cripple the Postal Service and rig the election proved to be a failure because it was exposed.

Delayed mail service, including payment for bills, is merely Trump’s continued collateral damage. I believe that dismantling the Postal Service remains DeJoy’s business plan.

J. T. Trihon

East Lampeter Township