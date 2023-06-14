When I read that former President Donald Trump had been indicted under the Espionage Act, I was reminded of something Henry Kissinger said in 1970 when a socialist/communist president, Salvador Allende, was democratically elected in Chile: “The American government doesn't have to accept the irresponsibility of the Chilean people.”

There’s a feeling among some inside the American government that electing Trump again would be an irresponsible act by the American people, and therefore should be stopped.

In Chile, the American government helped undermine Allende through a covert CIA operation until he was overthrown. Trump won’t suffer this fate, but he’ll probably suffer so many legal problems that he’ll either be jailed or go broke.

Two points on this. First, it’s interesting how all those big imperial pronouncements, like Kissinger’s, keep showing up years later as thistles in our domestic politics. Second, and more importantly, is the question of why is this happening to Trump.

The simple answer is religion. I’m not talking about Christianity. I’m talking about the American secular religion: discussions of political principles like democracy, freedom, justice, rights, duties and the rule of law as laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

In this religion, the battle is over the interpretation of the Constitution; the engine room of the battle occurs between the American government and the American people. Injustices fuel discussions of constitutional principles.

Trump is a promoter of religious heresy when he talks of election fraud, corrupt judges and fake news. To the American secular religion, he’s a dangerous fanatic, like Allende was during the Cold War.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster