In 2016, Donald Trump won the election in the same manner that he lost it in 2020.

He won the election in 2016 not because many Democrats and independents voted for him. Rather, some of their votes were cast against Hillary Clinton.

Four years later, Trump lost not because the same group voted for Joe Biden. Some of the votes for Biden were votes that were cast against Trump. (And yes, mail-in balloting did play a huge role.)

As for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, I believe in the democratic process, even though he may not. Although he does not represent me in contesting the election results, he does represent the strong Republican base in Lancaster County. Even in the face of the assault on our nation’s capital, curiously, I do not expect this will change.

However, I do believe that because of his blind loyalty to Trump, Smucker should at least apologize to all of the dedicated election officials of both parties for questioning their integrity.

Dave Bush

East Earl Township