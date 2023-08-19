There are people who have a certain admiration for outlaws such as Jesse James, Bonnie and Clyde and Al Capone, to name a few.

Donald Trump would like to be an outlaw, but he is too much of a coward. He is also a liar, cheat and pathetic loser who is responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He encouraged a group of MAGA thugs to go to the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress and disrupt our democracy. He essentially condoned their violence.

Trump is running for office not for the benefit of others but to keep himself out of jail.

GOP leaders like U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have embraced and supported this buffoon. Some in the GOP refer to the events of Jan. 6 as a peaceful protest.

The Republican Party is now the equivalent of fiction.

George Kling

Hummelstown,

Dauphin County