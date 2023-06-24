The left is particularly skillful at using Trojan horse phrases to slip destructive ideas past rational objections. Conservatives are constantly confounded by this tactic. Who wouldn’t want to be “woke,” after all? Do you want to be asleep?

The most egregious current Trojan horse is: “sex assigned at birth.” In reality, sex is determined at conception. “Assigned at birth” implies that sex was assigned (by whom?) arbitrarily, and could well have gone the other way but for sheer caprice.

Of course, sex can be expressed in myriad ways; there are effeminate males and masculine females. But everyone is male or female. To say that this can be changed by hormone treatments or surgery defies reality.

The biggest victims of this hubristic lie are children. I am not attacking transgender youth here, but rather defending vulnerable kids against certain overeager medical professionals.

Another example: “censorship” for school libraries choosing which books and magazines to carry. Does anyone believe a middle school library should carry, say, “Mein Kampf,” “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” or Penthouse?

There are some excellent books one might question — “Lolita,” for instance. Some have suggested that “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is inappropriate. I disagree.

A book describing the sexual activities of 10-year-olds (“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison) strikes me as inappropriate for middle school. In fact, this newspaper will not publish the explicit passages (I’ve tried). If you really want to read it, it is readily available on Amazon or at your local bookstore.

Everyone, including middle school students, should read George Orwell’s essay “Politics and the English Language.”

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster