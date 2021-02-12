The public has the right to be informed of all elected government officials or government employees who do not wear masks during their time in the Pennsylvania Capitol or district offices.

We are entitled to transparency and to feel safe in these taxpayer-paid facilities. The failure to name elected officials and staff who violate safety standards — as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other agencies — is in my view a breach of their oath and possibly criminal. Maskless persons are endangering citizens during a deadly pandemic.

I believe we need an enforceable law that requires the wearing of masks during a pandemic, instead of attacking the Right-to-Know Law.

If the General Assembly would spend more time saving lives, it wouldn’t have as much time to commit what I see as treasonous, unconstitutional acts that take rights away from citizens, such as opposing and proposing to eliminate legal mail-in ballots.

Most of the Act 77 confusion and lack of “transparency” — along with the attack on our democracy by former President Donald Trump and his supporters at the U.S. Capitol — are, in my view, a direct result of the General Assembly writing an incomplete and sloppy law that had to be amended or interpreted by other branches of the government. Was the law intentionally meant to be vague?

Also, I believe the media have a “transparency” responsibility to name all elected persons, including party committee persons, who submit letters to the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section. Many of these letters are endorsements, rather than ordinary opinions. The public has the right to know the writers’ bias. Much more “transparency” can be possible if we just eliminate our corrupted political parties, period.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township