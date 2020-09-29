I sent the following request to Sen. Pat Toomey when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died: Please grant Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s wish that her successor be selected after the election. If President Donald Trump is elected, it will be his choice. If Joe Biden is elected, he will have the privilege of selecting RBG’s successor.

Toomey now says that he will instead follow the dictates of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, voting to confirm Trump’s nominee as soon as possible.

Sen. Toomey, is this so President Trump can have “his” Supreme Court overturn Biden’s potential election win in November?

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township