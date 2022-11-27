As a practicing rheumatologist, I see patients daily who are often dealing with painful and life-altering diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

I find real joy in being able to provide treatment and care that can offer relief. But that’s not always possible because of prior authorization policies, processes by which doctors submit a request for a prescribed medication. While health insurance plans say these policies are in place to save costs on expensive treatments, the reality is that insurance representatives are delaying or outright denying treatment prescribed by doctors.

According to a study by the American Medical Association, 93% of patients face delays in necessary care because of prior authorization. On average, medical practices like mine waste two full business days per week dealing with prior authorization paperwork. But the most worrying impact is that these delays in care can cause severe harm and worsen health outcomes for my patients.

To address this problem, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, taking a significant step toward streamlining the prior authorization process in Medicare Advantage plans.

However, none of these changes will go into effect without Senate action. I encourage U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to preserve his legacy as an advocate for our health and to work to pass this bill and ensure that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have timely access to the care they need.

Rebecca Shepherd, M.D.

Providence Township