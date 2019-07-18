The U.S. House voted 240-187 Tuesday to officially condemn racist language coming from President Donald Trump. Four Republicans supported this motion, but as usual, our fearless representative, Lloyd Smucker, who says he supports the American dream and equality for everyone, voted against the resolution rebuking Trump.
Yet he says he understands his constituents. Please tell me what constituents believe that we should be an “only white” country and that Christianity should be “the law of the land” for all its peoples. What churches preach to the congregation that what we are doing to these people who are asking for freedom is the right thing to do?
Smucker is on the wrong side of history. When Trump declares, “Go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” I am ashamed. Perhaps he needs to return to Trump Tower and put his silver spoon back in his mouth.
Richard F. Smith
Ephrata