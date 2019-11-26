Again, we get only a partial lesson about Democrats and the bigoted conservative laws before and after the Civil War.
We all know the South was conservative Democratic — they started the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws, and were the religious right during that period. But the Oct. 15 letter “Democrats bent on destruction” didn’t mention that during the 19th and early 20th centuries, Republicans were the progressive party and Democrats the conservative. Sometime in the middle of the 20th century, the parties switched ideologies.
Now, the Republican Party, the party of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, is the bigoted, hatemongering, religious right party.
The modern Democrats are fighting for all the people in this country, regardless of color, religion or sexual orientation. It’s the Democrats trying to bring better health care, to ensure equality, to safeguard our workplaces, to ensure a woman’s right to choose, etc.
Democrats try to protect our planet with science, research and laws, not religious beliefs. It’s the backward-thinking Republicans who want to destroy progress and take us back to the 19th century.
Ask yourself: How many racist white nationalists voted Democrat? How many KKK members voted for Hillary Clinton or any Democrat? I’ll bet none. Because they are all conservative — most likely Republican. Speaking of obstructionists, look no further than Mitch McConnell, the “Grim Reaper” in the Republican-controlled Senate.
This is why it is important for voters to know their party’s ideology, not just vote Republican or Democratic. It’s conservatives who end up on the wrong side of history.
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy