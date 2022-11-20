Letters to the editor logo

History is in a place that time remembers, recorded with deeds and dates — stone-etched.

You may marvel and wonder at the barns still standing, buildings built of dreams, labor and purpose — weren’t they all?

Designed for commerce, worship and education; horses, cows, even the “hoot-hoot” of a barn owl’s call.

Trees felled, seasoned and hewn, the foundation squared and set into place — in months to come a barn will stand surrounded by meadow and fertile land.

Rafters of mortise and tenon, girts, beams, purlins and sills — all put together with great care and skill.

Though ravaged by storms and hard-driving rains, many still stand and will always remain.

All the things of mortar and stone, wood and steel — there is one sentiment I truly feel.

Be it that of bridge or mill, it’s the majestic barn over there giving rise to the wooded hill: Oh, how this sight thrills my heart with all of its splendor and wooden might.

It is there in the shadows as darkness falls — ghosts of farmers telling it all ... from loft and stable, field to table ... many hands willing and able.

The old barns are more than a story — they are a monument of courage, faith and hard-fought glory. A lesson in fortitude never forgotten.

For those craftsmen who have passed on and those still living, the old barns remembered on this day —Thanksgiving.

David L. Welden

Warwick Township

