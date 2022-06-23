We isolate our wise and experienced elders from those who need them the most. Western civilization is dying because it is cutting itself off from its past. As George Orwell wrote, “Who controls the past controls the future.” We must welcome those wise and experienced voices into the public discourse more than ever.

The most tangible evidence of decline of the West is in how we treat our elders. We are willing to allow dogs into our homes — we bathe them, groom them, feed them, walk them, clean up after them and celebrate when we empty the shelters. But we turn away our elders as burdens.

We should treat our elders like we treat dogs. Maybe old folks should learn how to bark.

Richard Beck

Marietta