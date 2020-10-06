I write to give thanks for U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV, who is not only a respected jurist but also an authority in the field of epidemiology. The judge is so sure of himself that he would not stay his order overturning Gov. Tom Wolf’s health emergency actions while the commonwealth appeals, in order to preserve our constitutional right to freedom of assembly.

But wait, someone in the room with me just told me that Judge Stickman has no epidemiology background to complement his judicial background. Further, since he was appointed by President Donald Trump, he likely shares President Trump’s reassuring view that the reaction to the pandemic is a hoax and that virus will go away on its own. I guess Judge Stickman does not remember the president’s statement at the outset of the pandemic proclaiming that if he, the president, holds the pandemic death count to 100,000 or fewer, then his administration will have done a “very good job.”

But why should we care about having Gov. Wolf’s actions taken to protect the populace overturned? After all, why not let those who want to assemble in large numbers, ignore social distancing and not wear masks, be afforded their constitutional right to do so? The wise person in the room with me says the reason not to allow this “freedom” is that the rest of us become vulnerable when we have to interact with these people in the workplace, supermarkets, automobile repair shops, pharmacies, stores and doctors’ offices. Therefore, it must be the case that the Constitution does not include the right to have our health protected. Surely, a federal judge would be able to find our right to health protection, if it was there.

William L. Bauer III

West Donegal Township