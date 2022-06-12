I read with interest letters to the editor in which the writer quotes Bible passages in support of a particular point of view — seemingly unaware that, with enough diligence, Scripture passages can be found to support or refute any point of view, all in futile attempts to dominate or crush the opposition.

Using the Bible as a club is effective only on those who can be convinced that it is the inspired word of God and can be manipulated by clever interpretations. Indeed, such methods have been used by the organized church throughout history to acquire and maintain wealth and power over the masses — to the point that much of society has become cynical regarding religion.

But those familiar with the Bible see Jesus using Scripture as a salve to “bind up the brokenhearted” — those weakened, crushed, helpless or destroyed in spirit who need comfort, support and healing. He reserved the club for the self-righteous hypocrites who preyed on the weak and vulnerable.

A club will not bring healing to a LGBTQ community that is already beaten and bruised by the world. Nor will it make whole the despairing woman, overwhelmed by the seemingly insurmountable difficulties of bringing another child into the world — or those enduring physical and emotional turmoil after having an abortion.

Additional pummeling only causes more wounds and destroys people and relationships. Applying salves and bandages with kindness and compassionate care soothes aches and pains and provides healing.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township