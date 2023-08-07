This is regarding the syndicated column “Don’t crash US auto market by making us buy electric vehicles,” which was published in the July 18 LNP | LancasterOnline. Columnist Peter Roff has raised a few valid points, but has missed the mark on others.

The main driving force behind the switch to electric vehicles is the impact that switch would have on reducing the contribution of the transportation sector to greenhouse gas emissions — currently estimated to be 29%.

This makes it imperative that we make the switch away from fossil fuels as soon as possible, and this explains the urgency with which the Biden administration is acting.

Yes, changing over the entire transportation sector from fossil fuels to an alternate source is a daunting task, and it requires careful planning. There is much work than needs to be done, but the technology to allow this transition already exists.

The U.S. auto market now includes Tesla, which is producing a mid-size model for $40,240. Indeed, the price Roff mentions for an electric vehicle ($64,000) would likely scare away many potential buyers. Other electric vehicles are now available for less than $30,000 (not even including the tax credit provided by the Inflation Reduction Act).

Speaking from experience as the owner of an electric vehicle, the main obstacle to their growth in popularity, in my opinion, is the lack of a more extensive charging network. This is slowly improving, but if the Biden administration were interested in rapidly increasing the transition, this is the area where the most bang for the buck could be obtained.

I have owned many vehicles in my lifetime, and the overall performance, handling and reliability of an electric vehicle is second to none.

Ray Heisey

Manheim Township