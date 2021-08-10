There seem to be an increasing number of letters regarding the speeding, red-light running and stupidly loud traffic on our Lancaster city streets these days.

Being a longtime denizen of the city, I agree with these letters and propose two options to help mitigate these dangerous and annoying trends. Both of these options have been in use successfully for decades in many parts of the world.

1) Install speed cameras on selected main thoroughfares and in school and hospital zones. If you’re exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 5 mph — click, you’re on “Candid Street Cam,” and your prize is a hefty fine and points on your license.

2) Similarly, if you run a red light, or even fail to make a complete stop, a camera snaps your license plate, earning you another dent in your wallet and more points on your record.

I realize that enacting the above would require a significant financial outlay initially. But with the way some people are driving these days, it’s a financial outlay that should be recouped and have the operation running in the black in relatively short order.

In my view, it’s a win-win situation, with safer streets for all and increased revenue for the city.

As for all those little boys with their noisy toys, perhaps our police could be more proactive in enforcing the city noise ordinances that are already on the books?

How about it, Mayor Danene Sorace and Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief John Bey? Be our champions and make our streets safer (and quieter!) for all!

Dave Kob

Lancaster