Why does our country have mass shootings like no other country in the world? What is different about us that might possibly explain this? What would we be willing to do to make the shootings end?

Nearly 50 years ago, Father Richard McSorley wrote: “The taproot of violence in our society is our intent to use nuclear weapons. Once we have agreed to that all other evil is minor by comparison. Until we squarely face the question of our intent to use nuclear weapons, any hope of large-scale improvement of public morality is doomed to failure.”

What kind of a moral, spiritual or rational argument could be made against the stark clarity of that? If those assertions are not true, what is true? If they are false, we live in a universe of absolute and unremitting moral absurdity — nothing can be said to be the cause or the result of anything else. Behavior has no consequences. All is random and meaningless.

Since 1945, we have looked at the world through the sights of nuclear bombs. Maybe we know and can actually see more than we want to see about the taproot of violence that grows our mass shootings.

John K. Stoner

Akron