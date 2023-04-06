I fondly remember the fun-filled childhood times playing games and sports with the neighborhood kids. Fun times! But there was always that one kid who would too often try to spoil the fun.

You all know that kid — the one who was always crying out, “You cheated!” Or, “You’re lying!” A poor loser who always blamed others for his own failings and shortcomings. And 99% of the time, he was the one lying and cheating. Back then, few of us believed the exaggerations and lies. We’d either tell him to “Shut up” or simply just ignore him.

Fast-forward to today’s breed of lying cheats, only now the context is more serious.

Now we hear the likes of “That’s fake news” or “I never paid that woman” or “Global warming is fake science” or “I actually won the election.”

And then there’s former President Donald Trump blaming Mike Pence for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, over what he describes as Pence’s refusal to aid his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence, then the vice president, had no power to do what Trump requested. In essence, Trump was asking him to break the law — just like those children who were sore losers back in the neighborhood.

The sad thing is that, today, too many people believe the veil of deception and continue to support an egotistical compulsive liar and narcissist. Ah, for the good old days when people could tell the difference between truth and trumped-up lies.

Ed Binder

West Hempfield Township