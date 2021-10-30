Some thoughts after reading the headlines about multiple people being injured during the Oct. 17 shooting at the Park City mall:

— Were the mall management and staff prepared for such an incident? This should be national news, even if only as a public service announcement to contribute to safety at all of our public venues.

—The rise in active shooter incidents in offices, bars, nightclubs and supermarkets necessitates, in my view, the immediate enforcement of some prescribed means to ensure the safety of both patrons and staff in all public occupied venues.

There are regulations that govern a facility’s required response. Paramount is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirement of an emergency action plan. That process includes creating a means of reporting a hazardous incident; determining whether to shelter in place or evacuate; training staff on medical assistance and exiting procedures; providing hardened spaces to shelter in place; and publicly identifying emergency exits.

Also, businesses must create a culture of vigilance to identify any suspicious person or activity.

While it’s not a regulation, it’s strongly suggested to make prior public announcements of all emergency exits. That’s one of the best means to inform everyone so they can determine their own plan to exit safely.

Plan and prepare for the safety of all.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island