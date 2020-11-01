An attitude I hear a lot lately in response to the novel coronavirus is a denial of the need for masks using words like these: “I’m good with the Lord, so I know where I’m going if I die.”

Quarrels over theological doctrine aside, I have to question this. How does one remain on good terms with God by disregarding the well-being of others? It’s fine to enjoy peace of mind regarding your own mortality, but to be so willing to get sick and unknowingly pass it on to others is the epitome of carelessness. Isn’t this exactly the opposite of what religion teaches?

There’s a real hostility lurking here. It turns a deadly disease into a club to swing at anyone who, according to Christian belief, hasn’t accepted Jesus, and so doesn’t enjoy the luxury of a guaranteed heaven. It perverts faith, making it a tool to justify excessive individualism, the idea that “I can do whatever I want and no one has the right to stop me.”

Restraint is the whole point of civilization. Rights aren’t tickets to be undisciplined. Appealing to rights is its own kind of mask, one that conceals a hole in character. A considerate person would sacrifice a little personal comfort for the greater good. We’re not talking about organ donation here.

How about a little heroism instead of abusing liberty at a time when lives depend on cooperation? Using God to deny our duties toward others isn’t Christian. It’s just selfishness.

Kenny Wright

Mount Joy