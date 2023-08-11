You’re starting to see what could happen to put American democracy at risk. A liberalism obsessed with control and intolerant of opposing opinions might short-circuit democracy by saying it’s imperiled by dictatorial conservatives; or, alternatively, a bombastic conservatism short-circuits democracy through force.

It’s hard to believe this is happening, but between criminal indictments and the consequent media frenzy, it’s clear that people very experienced in government are bringing about something they couldn’t possibly want.

What to do? First, always remember that if you have a political problem, don’t try to cure it with a legal solution. Second, consider money in politics. Diversity means lower levels of nationalism, which means the problem of political corruption or the appearance of political corruption becomes more problematic and more destabilizing. With diversity, you can’t have a governing class living as though it is part of the leisure class. They have to be more ascetic in their lifestyle, otherwise they put democracy in peril with their displays of unearned wealth. Washington, D.C., won’t like it.

Third, the two political ideologies of American politics must loosen up. My dislike of the current form of American liberalism involves its “littleness”; rather than being imaginative and free, this liberalism is obsessed with clarification and justification, without being convincingly explanatory. It’s more comfortable banning behaviors and opinions than promoting them. It’s a sacerdotal rather than a radical liberalism: control is its cornerstone.

Conservatism, because of the current state of liberalism, isn’t afraid to go too far. Conservatism today is always too far.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster