I read with great interest the column “When sanctuaries replace stockyards, we all benefit” by Gene Baur in the June 3 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In it, Baur describes how he was concerned about suffering animals that were to be slaughtered at the Lancaster Stockyards. He raised awareness by approaching authorities to enforce humane treatment. Through his efforts he created Farm Sanctuary, a place that fights to keep suffering animals alive using law enforcement. It was apparently so successful that it led to a federal ban on slaughtering downed cows for human food.

Replace the above words “suffering animals” with “unborn children.” Replace the words “Lancaster Stockyards” with “abortion clinics.”

Since 1973, humans in the womb have fewer rights, less legal worth and fewer protections than the animals in Baur’s Farm Sanctuary.

Hundreds of animal species on the government’s endangered list, including even insects, have greater protections in the United States than human babies. In this country, only human beings are considered totally worthless in their earliest stages of development.

The animals at Farm Sanctuary enjoy a higher status than a child at any point in its gestation. It is seemingly the view of the Democratic Party that unborn human children symbolize a burden, an inconvenience, an obstacle that needs to be avoided or destroyed. That is why the Democrats tried to pass legislation for unrestricted abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade soon. Our country is finally on a path to becoming a human sanctuary.

Sean Garry

Philadelphia