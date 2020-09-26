On Sept. 4, my wife and I made a wrong turn on Fruitville Pike in search of Home Depot. Wanting to be put in the right direction and seeing a gentleman working in his yard beside the road, we stopped for directions.

Instead of giving them, he stated, “Follow me, and I'll take you.” So we followed behind his truck until we ended up at the front door of Home Depot.

Knowing my “Thank You” with a capital T wasn't enough, I wanted to show my gratitude. I offered a monetary gift.

After two attempts, I tried to put it in his pocket. With each response, he kept pointing his arms to heaven, saying God was watching and he wouldn’t take it.

Scripture says the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and you needn’t worry. It also says, “Peace be with you all that are in Christ.”

I have read other letters of thanks from those who showed hospitality.

If only those protesters would have the same heart, I believe we would be back to what America should be like. But their actions, in my view, are anti-American and their actions can’t undo the past. I know they can’t carry out the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance to “Old Glory,” because they seemingly forget the countless lives lost to preserve its meaning.

C.L. Frackman

Strasburg