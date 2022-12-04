Companies: “There is no place for racism in our company!”

Restaurants: “There is no place for racism in our locations.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: “There is no place for racism in the Republican Party.” (Yes, there is racism in the Democratic Party, too.)

The British royal family: “There is no place for racism in society.”

If there is no place in these spaces, why are we talking about racism in all of these places every day?

When I go to work, why do I know that I will be uncomfortable all day because of someone else who works there?

Why is it that when I stop for a meal or a drink with the money I earned from this job, I might have to eat or drink in some discomfort because of someone’s attitude toward me?

Why is it that when I save enough money from this same job to buy a brand-spanking-new car, I must be by the side of any road explaining how I could afford this car?

Americans’ see-no-evil approach to rising racist attitudes are to the detriment of the entire country.

Unless you find another planet you want to export us to, we will be here for the rest of this planet’s existence.

All the newfound, so-called “anti-wokeness” you are spouting will eventually backfire on you — and I can’t wait. What your children don’t learn in the social studies classroom, they will surely learn outside of school.

Keep making decisions with blinders on and then, at some point, ask your children about their opinions.

Roger A. Culbreth

East Hempfield Township