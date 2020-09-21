On the president and truth (letter) Sep 21, 2020 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print He yells “false news” and he denigrates science,With most that is true, he stands in defiance,A pathetic person,Who often is cursin’, With the devil Trump has made an alliance.Barbara WankLancaster Today's Top Stories Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos still missing, 3 months since police say she was abducted 23 min ago What's the Pa. mail-in ballot deadline? When is Election Day? Here's what voters need to know 53 min ago New information in Linda Stoltzfoos case, takeaways from week 1 of L-L League football [Weekend Reads] 1 hr ago Lancaster's most famous communist and a missing 1910s clock [The Scribbler] 1 hr ago More than 2 dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lancaster County schools. Here's where they are 1 hr ago Underage drinking, assault over birthday dinner, spitting on an officer's face: Lancaster County Police Log: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 1 hr ago Section play on tap, plus turnover bugaboos, notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 21 1 hr ago Livestream for MCC's 100th; $25K grant for Brickerville church; new mission training program [faith & values local notes] 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print