Little by little, more news is starting to come out about our wonderful president. He has been accused of raping a woman in the 1990s. He was born with a gold spoon in his mouth and has had nothing but money since. What does he know of our problems? Did he ever pay a mortgage, electric bill, gas bill, trash bill, etc.? The middle class has always paid the bills of the country. The way things are going, there will only be poor people. Who will pay the bills then?

People have to learn how to talk to each other and get ideas to each other without hate. Aren’t you tired of hating? I am. People are people, and whatever color they are or whatever god they pray to, they should be respected and listened to. Has it ever occurred to anyone that maybe someone else might give you an idea to ponder? That’s perhaps the only way a person can get an idea. That makes us individuals and not sheep. Some of the most successful people choose to use their head instead of just following the pack.

Life is so interesting because everyone is different. Do you know how dull life would be if everyone was the same? We have a choice to live our lives being decent or waiting 40 years and wondering where our life went. I chose to know my life meant something. What are you going to choose?

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown