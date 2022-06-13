A rhyming Russian proverb “Doveryai, no proveryai,” meaning “trust, but verify” was used frequently by President Ronald Reagan. He learned it from American-born Russian scholar Suzanne Massie.

We should trust but verify when we confront potential “greenwashing” by any business. Such entities may claim that they follow substantive practices that will help reverse global warming and climate change. But dozens of leading companies have been called out for claiming unearned credit for being “green” by misleading customers and failing to deliver a promised product or practice.

Any product we buy that claims to be “green” but wastes Earth’s energy and resources is, in my view, an inferior product, anti-green and fraudulent.

Offending sectors over the past decade have included the coal industry, clothing, bottled water, soft drinks, gasoline, larger-than-needed personal transportation cars and trucks, biofuels, mattresses, laundry detergents and pet food.

A 2010 article on the website Business Pundit noted, “GM’s green marketing fails to note that the company currently produces fifty-one models that get less than 30 mpg, including thirty-five that get less than 20 mpg.”

The same article stated this about Fiji Water: “For one, the island of Fiji’s military junta protects the brand at the expense of Fijian citizens. Most people in Fiji don’t have safe drinking water, thanks to (Fiji Water’s) habit of exporting it. Typhoid outbreaks are common on the island.”

For ourselves and our children to survive with any integrity, we must call out and openly reject greenwashing for what it is — fraud — and demand reform!

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township