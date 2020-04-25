I was surprised to read in the April 18 LNP | LancasterOnline of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new logo prominently featuring the work of 19th-century Danish artist Bertel Thorvaldsen, a Lutheran (“Denomination unveils logo, future plans for temples”).

Lutherans are unique among the churches of the Reformation in retaining as a necessity the rich rituals of the ancient church while focusing resolutely on the grace of Jesus Christ. This grace is never earned, but rather given as a pure gift to those who believe in him.

The perfection of Thorvaldsen’s sculpture comes from this uniqueness. Christ’s feet stand in contrapposto, the traditional pose of Western art. In contrast to Classical sculpture, his hands are at an even height and his chest is not turned.

Thorvaldsen is pointing to Christ’s perfect blessing of grace, one that comes from his unique nature as fully God and fully human.

Thorvaldsen draws on the rich tradition of Western art that comes before him while subtly changing it to emphasize those truths we Lutherans espouse.

The marble original sits in the context that inspired it, a Lutheran church in Copenhagen, Denmark. The pedestal reads: “Come to Me,” encouraging believers to complete the verse from Matthew’s gospel: “and I will give you rest.” This rest is nothing less than God’s free gift of forgiveness, grace, love and healing through Christ.

Thorvaldsen’s Christus could not have been made without his Lutheran faith. Those moved in our day by its beauty and perfection will be moved even more deeply by the richness of Lutheran belief and practice that inspired it.

The Rev. Hans E. Becklin

Ephrata