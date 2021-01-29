An open letter to Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

I worked the polls on Nov. 3 as an election inspector. The entire team at our precinct was required to take an oath and sign verification of the entire process — the same as at every other precinct in our state.

We worked the whole day — before the election opened and well after the polls closed. Therefore, I needed to vote via a mail-in ballot. I dropped my ballot off on Queen Street, where guards stood over the ballot box before Election Day.

Yet early on Jan. 7, Rep. Smucker, after our Capitol was stormed by violent rioters, you objected to accepting the certified results of Pennsylvania’s fair election. You unsuccessfully tried to take away my vote, my ballot and my voice — all because I supported my community on Election Day by being an election inspector and legally voted by mail.

Rep. Smucker, this is wrong!

Mary Grill

Manheim Township