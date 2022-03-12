Regarding The New York Times article “France takes aim at ‘unbearable’ noise,” which was published on Page A9 of the Feb. 22 LNP:

In Lancaster city, some drivers of motorcycles and race-styled vehicles are using excessive noise-making exhaust systems. This hasn’t always been the case.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police should enforce the noise-limiting city regulations that are on the books. If it had enforced them effectively, I believe there would be much less noise-making here.

There is technology available that identifies extreme noise-making vehicles and photographs them, front and back. This week, I’m taking $100 to the mayor’s office to start a fund to raise the capital for the cameras and equipment.

Civil communities are better.

Jerry Greiner

Lancaster