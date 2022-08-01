I just wanted to take the time to thank all of the media outlets, including LNP | LancasterOnline, for what I view as your attempts at smearing gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and other anti-establishment Republicans. Your alarmist, negative coverage of them will have no effect on my choice for governor or other offices in November.

Did you know that, according to a 2021 Gallup poll, only 36% of Americans trust the mass media? This is the second-lowest percentage recorded, with the 32% in the same poll in 2016 being the lowest.

So keep those articles coming. Not too many of us believe you, but I suppose you have to earn your paycheck somehow.

Terry Shumaker

Mount Joy Township