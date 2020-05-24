No one would doubt that our nation is facing unprecedented challenges. No one would doubt that fear and apprehension have made deep inroads into our national spirit. It is a time when quality leadership is much needed.

True leadership provides reliable guidance, trusted direction and inspiration to constituents. True leadership listens. True leadership sets aside personal interest and gains and sacrifices to achieve the well-being of those it serves. True leadership is courageous.

On both a national and a local level, I believe our leadership has failed at a time when its trusted guidance is most desperately needed. Unwilling to compromise, our leadership has fertilized mistrust and failed to care for the needs of those whom it promised to serve. When a leader chooses to make war with a political rival he or she only fosters a national sense of unease.

Shame on you, Democrats. Shame on you, Republicans. Shame on us voters for repeatedly returning to office incumbents who have repeatedly demonstrated that they serve their party first and serve their voters last.

Don Stewart

Pequea Township