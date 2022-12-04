To consider a recent and public misunderstanding of how science works, let us begin with COVID-19.

Ever since the novel coronavirus entered the United States by way of an infected man returning from overseas to his home in the state of Washington, scientists were put on trial as never before. Daily, they were visible to the public, scrutinized and sometimes held to a standard that was unrealistic and misinformed.

Scientists were taking in information on this new, continuously evolving virus on the run, trying to keep up with a moment-by-moment flow of data delivered as if on a ticker-tape machine.

Even so, at the end of the day, a scientist was expected to step up to the microphone and offer a rundown on the status of the virus and provide accurate guidance on what people should do to prevent infection.

We the public noticed that every so often the scientist would change her or his mind. For many folks, this was interpreted to mean that the scientists did not know what they were talking about. They couldn’t be trusted.

Others understood that this mind-changing, sometimes even model-changing scenario, is what good science is about. Good science is tentative and self-correcting. It is constantly on the march, scrutinizing last week’s or last month’s or last year’s data, replicating earlier experiments and arriving at fresh data and new understandings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we the people have been, and continue to be, privileged to witness how good science works in real time.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township