Truth is the quintessential component to democracy, its integrity holding the three branches of government and the Fourth Estate together in a society of trust. But whereby does truth come?

Consider this old conundrum: Is it true because God says it, or does God say it because it is true? The difference is as profound as that between autocracy and democracy.

Once, monarchs ruled by fiat. By arbitrary decree, the king governed. This was the age of high autocracy, golden splendor included. God was in his heaven, the king was on his throne and all was right below.

Such presumptive power, however, was progressively challenged by the rise of scientific reason. Excoriating dubious grounds of privilege, a more rigorous procedure for ascertaining rights was adopted. Inquiry, evidence and deliberation were requisite. Upon this foundation a new conception of governing was laid, with a capital to symbolize its democratic principles. Majesty resides in the people’s sovereignty, not the utterances of a usurper.

When a blatant lie of one person assumes the right to determine the truth for all, democracy is threatened by a return to lawless autocracy and anarchy. Those who believe and disseminate the falsehood are partakers in the demise of democracy. Resort to violence is an amoral reversion to “might makes right.”

In a democratic society, a proposition is true not because it is said to be true, but because it measures up to a higher standard of truth, rationality and a constitution.

A claim without evidence is insolence.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown