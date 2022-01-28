“Peacefully” and “patriotically.” Why are these two words almost always excluded when what I view as the fake-news media quote then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech?

In my view, it’s because it doesn’t fit their narrative. I believe the protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, were protesting the voting process, not the results. They wanted an investigation into that process — about how the ballots were distributed, collected and counted.

The harm they may have caused to our democracy was but a drop in the ocean, in my opinion, compared to the rioters, looters and even some killers who caused millions of dollars in damage during the summer of 2020.

Kamala Harris, then a presidential candidate, gave her support to those demonstrators and later had to clarify her words. In Seattle, the demonstrators set up an autonomous zone.

Inexplicably to me, some of those who rioted on Jan. 6 are accused of insurrection. Ironically, I believe they could claim they were protecting democracy by protecting the voting process. But, again, that doesn’t seem to fit the media’s narrative.

It’s my opinion that the Democrats, in collusion with the media, are creating a narrative that demonizes anyone who disagrees with them — including Trump and everyone who voted for him.

Glenn Martin

East Earl Township